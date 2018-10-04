18 sickened by chlorine exposure at Thousand Oaks swim school

Nearly 20 people suffered from chlorine poisoning Wednesday evening after an equipment malfunction at a swim school in Thousand Oaks, authorities said.
Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. when 18 people started having difficulty breathing at the Daland Swim School at 135 E. Wilbur Rd., said Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Authorities said an equipment malfunction began pumping extra chlorine into a pool.
Seven people were were being taken to a hospital, while 11 others were being treated at the scene, McGrath said. He did not know their ages or whether there was a swimming class in session.
Seven ambulances and four fire engines responded to the school.
The Fire Department urged drivers to avoid the area.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.