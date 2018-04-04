Actor Verne Troyer receiving ‘best care possible’ after medical emergency, friends say

Actor Verne Troyer was hospitalized Monday night after concerned friends called police about his behavior.
A message posted to Troyer's Instagram account Tuesday said "Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers. He's getting the best care possible and resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here."
Property records indicate Troyer lives in the 8000 block of Teesdale Avenue in North Hollywood.
About 7:30 p.m. on Monday, a friend called police and said that the person who lived at that address "was depressed and wanted the police to come check it out," said LAPD Sgt. Matthew Barrick.
Officers arrived and about an hour later, they requested Los Angeles Fire paramedics for "unspecified medical aid," an LAFD spokesman said.
About 15 minutes later one person was taken to the hospital, officials said. Questions on the person's condition were directed to the mental evaluation unit at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys.
For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.