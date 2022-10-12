Advertisement
Brandy reportedly hospitalized in L.A. for possible seizure

By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Brandy has reportedly been hospitalized in Los Angeles after possibly suffering a seizure on Tuesday.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that police received a call for emergency services to the singer and actor’s L.A. home on Tuesday at noon. According to TMZ’s sources, Brandy is expected to recover from the medical incident.

The Times has contacted the LAPD. A rep for Brandy, whose full name is Brandy Norwood, did not immediately respond Wednesday to an inquiry from The Times.

This is a developing story.

