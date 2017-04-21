Video shows truck driver unknowingly dragging wrecked car on Cajon Pass

A video recorded this week shows a big rig driver dragging a wrecked car for roughly a mile on a San Bernardino County freeway after it became lodged in the truck during a collision.

The big rig, which was hauling two trailers containing 50,000 pounds of carrots, was driving north on Interstate 15 along the Cajon Pass about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday when it changed lanes and struck a passing Nissan Maxima, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Nissan became lodged under the big rig and was dragged for roughly a mile, north of State Route 138, the CHP said.

“The truck driver claimed not to have any idea the collision had occurred,” the CHP said in a statement.

As the scene played out on the freeway, motorist Brian Steimke whipped out his cellphone and recorded the action.

“You’re dragging the car,” he says in the video. “They don’t know what’s going on here. Look at that.”

Still filming, Steimke, says, “Oh, my God,” as he pulled up to the driver of the Nissan Maxima.

The driver, identified as Javier Diaz Jr., appears to be waving his arm to get the trucker’s attention.

Diaz then looked over to Steimke and yells, “He’s not stopping.” In the video, honking could be heard.

Eventually, the truck driver pulled over, the CHP said, but only after another motorist pulled a vehicle in front of the big rig and stopped.

Steimke also pulled over, then walked up to the truck driver and asks, “Why were you driving so far?”

The driver, who was identified as Pete Edwards Maestas, responds, “So far?”

“Dude, the guy was on the end of your car,” Steimke says.

The truck driver, a 62-year-old Bakersfield resident, told Steimke he didn’t know the Nissan was stuck to his rig.

“What do you mean you didn’t know it, dude? He’s on your truck. You need to get out of your truck, right now. He’s literally on your truck,” Steimke tells the truck driver.

The video shows the front passenger side of the Nissan wedged into the backside of the truck.

Officers examined the big rig and it did not appear to have any mechanical issues. The truck driver did not seem to be impaired, the CHP said.

Neither driver was hospitalized, the CHP said.

