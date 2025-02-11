Jarring video captures hit-and-run suspect abandoning victim in busy road, police say

Police are looking for the driver of a Ford F-150 who is suspected in a hit-and-run that critically injured a man in Tarzana.

The Los Angeles Police Department has released alarming security camera video that appears to show a driver running over a man, getting out of his car to approach the victim and then abandoning him in the middle of a busy Tarzana street.

The felony hit-and-run incident left a man in his 60s in critical condition and took place at 9:25 a.m. Monday at Reseda Boulevard and Clark Street, according to the LAPD. Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect.

The victim was walking in a marked crosswalk across Clark Street when a black Ford F-150 truck made a left onto the street and struck him, police said. The security video shows the truck driver pull over, get out of his vehicle and approach the victim, who is lying crumpled and face down in the street.

The driver, who appears to be looking at his phone, observes the man for a matter of seconds before getting back in his truck and driving away, according to the video. He neither identified himself nor rendered aid, as is required by law.

He is described as a male wearing a baseball hat, blue jacket and dark-colored pants, police said. Security video appeared to show a black trash bin, blue recycling bin and several items of furniture in the bed of the truck. Several witnesses are also seen approaching the victim.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the collision to call Valley Traffic Division Det. Otrosina at (818) 644-8036 or Officer Reyes at (818) 644-8114. After-hours reports can be left at (877) 527-3247, and anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit its website.

The city of L.A.’s hit-and-run trust fund offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.