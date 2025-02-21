Rock smashes through windshield, injures driver on 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles

An investigation is underway after a driver was struck in the chest by a large rock that came crashing through his windshield while he was driving on the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 20, 2025.

A driver was struck in the chest by a large rock that crashed through his windshield while he was driving on the 10 freeway in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening.

It’s unclear if the rock was thrown or fell from an overpass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Video from the stringer service OnSceneTV shows a stalled pickup truck on the shoulder of the freeway with a gaping hole in the windshield. The vehicle was found by the Los Angeles Fire Department on westbound side of the 10 freeway at the 110 interchange near Adams Boulevard.

The unidentified driver reported that something flew through his window and struck him in the chest, according to Lyndsey Lantz with the Los Angeles Fire Department. The extent of the driver’s injuries were unknown, but he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance shortly before 12 a.m.