200 protesters spell out 'RESIST!' in flash mob at Trump's Rancho Palos Verdes golf course

A flash mob of about 200 demonstrators gathered Saturday morning at President Trump’s golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes, where they formed the word “RESIST!” on the coastal property to protest his policies and urge the release of his tax returns.

A group calling itself “Indivisible San Pedro” corralled the crowd, which included babies as young as 1½, young children and retirees, to a public park nestled within the golf course around 9 a.m.

It took the flash mob about 15 minutes to form the 30-foot-tall letters, after which they sang “God Bless America,” said Peter M. Warren, a retired journalist and member of the group.

The group, which formed after Trump’s inauguration, has primarily been voicing its concerns about his administration through contacting legislators, attending town halls and joining protest marches.

Because of the golf course’s proximity to San Pedro, members decided to organize the flash mob to demand the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the issue of Russian involvement in last year’s presidential election and the release of Trump’s tax returns, said Warren, a former Times editor.

“It’s too hard to spell out ‘Release your taxes,’ ” he said. “It was just a way to express our love for the country.”

Golf course officials and sheriff’s deputies, who appeared to have been called out to the scene, watched from a balcony of the clubhouse, but didn’t intervene, Warren said.

The golf course was also the target of anonymous environmental activists in March, who carved “NO MORE TIGERS, NO MORE WOODS” into the green. The golf club offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals.

