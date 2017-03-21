Trump National Golf Club offers $10,000 reward after green at Rancho Palos Verdes is vandalized

The Trump National Golf Club has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of a group of people who carved a message into the green of the Rancho Palos Verdes course, authorities said.

The group, which calls itself an “anonymous environmental activist collective,” has claimed responsibility for the act, which occurred between 5 p.m. March 11 and 5:30 a.m. March 12 at 1 Trump National Drive.

A video obtained by Washington Post showed at least four individuals armed with gardening tools hopping over a fence surrounding the golf club. After traversing a hillside and pushing through plants, the individuals in dark clothing walked onto the green. Using gardening tools, they dug letters into the green to read: “NO MORE TIGERS, NO MORE WOODS.”

The group told the Washington Post that the act was executed in response to President Trump’s decision “to gut our existing protection policies” and his “blatant disregard” for the environment. The newspaper said the letters of the carved message were 6 feet tall.

The vandalism resulted in $20,000 in damage, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with details about the case is urged to call Det. Marcello Curko at (310) 891-3244 or Sgt. Ricky Osburn at (310) 891-3205. To remain anonymous, call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA