Advertisement

Red Panda Acrobat's unicycle stolen at S.F. International; reward offered

By Associated Press
Feb 01, 2018 | 4:25 PM
| San Francisco
Red Panda Acrobat's unicycle stolen at S.F. International; reward offered
Surveillance footage of the man suspected of wheeling off a $25,000 unicycle at the San Francisco International Airport. (San Francisco Police Department via AP)

Someone at the San Francisco airport stole a 7-foot unicycle used by the Red Panda Acrobat for her plate-juggling routine, and the legendary performer is offering a $2,000 reward to get it back.

KTVU-TV reports that police on Wednesday released surveillance photos from Jan. 24 that show a man wheeling away a black bag containing the $25,000 unicycle belonging to acrobat Rong Niu.

Advertisement

Niu is known for juggling plates on her head and feet while balancing on a unicycle during halftime at sporting events.

She is a regular performer for the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. She's also appeared on America's Got Talent.

Niu's agent, Pat Figley, says she's had that unicycle for 30 years and is heartbroken.

Advertisement
Advertisement