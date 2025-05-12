Ex-Rams star Aaron Donald granted restraining order against woman who claims she’s his wife

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald waits to take the field before a game against the New York Giants on Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. He retired from the NFL during the following offseason.

Retired Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been granted a five-year restraining order against a woman he alleges has stalked him, threatened his son’s life and claimed to be his wife.

The restraining order against Janelle Anwar was issued during a Los Angeles County Superior Court hearing Wednesday in downtown L.A. Donald appeared remotely while his attorney attended in person. Anwar, who is representing herself in the matter, did not attend.

Donald, a three-time defensive player of the year and 10-time Pro Bowl selection, filed for a restraining order April 15, expressing concern for his own safety as well as that of his wife Erica; their children, ages 3 and 1; his children from a previous relationship, ages 12 and 9; and his brother, Archie.

“Respondent ... has been harassing and stalking me and my family through various methods since 2020,” Donald wrote in the filing. “I have never met Respondent and have no idea who she is, however, she knows who I am.”

Donald alleged that Anwar has sent him “threatening, harassing and numerous emails” over the last several years, as well as packages and gifts to his home. In the month before to his filing, Donald wrote, Anwar’s messages “have been relentless” and have included what he perceived to be a threat to the life of his 3-year-old son.

“Respondent is delusional and I fear that Respondent’s delusions will lead to her attempting to harm me, my wife, my children, and my brother,” Donald wrote.

Also in the filing, Donald alleges that Anwar “falsely believes that we are married and ... has filed a dissolution action

against me.” L.A. County Superior Court records show that Anwar filed for divorce from Donald in November 2024 — a filing that was voided the following month after Anwar failed to pay the required fees — and again on March 7. That case, in which Anwar seeks a “settlement” of $6.5 million, remains open.

On April 17, Anwar filed a response declaration to Donald’s request for a restraining order. In it, she denies threatening the life of Donald’s son, states that she feels threatened by Donald’s family and says she “would like to plea the 5th amendment” about the issue moving forward.

Anwar said she did not appear in court “due to the nature and content of the petition,” as well as her decision to take the Fifth Amendment, she wrote in an email to The Times. She added that she is “OK with the enforcement of a restraining order simply because I fear for my own safety.”