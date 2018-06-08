USC students plan Saturday campus march over sexual-misconduct scandal

Students at USC will hold a march on campus Saturday to provide resources to possible victims of a former university gynecologist accused of rampant sexual misconduct and call for the firing of any campus officials who were complicit in his alleged misdeeds.
The march will start at noon Saturday at the Engemann Student Health Center where Dr. George Tyndall was allowed to treat students for nearly 30 years despite allegations that he had improperly photographed students' genitals, touched women inappropriately during pelvic exams and made sexually suggestive remarks.
“The power dynamic of USC is tilted too far towards the administration. By elevating student voices, improving dialogue between leadership and students, and by increasing transparency, we can begin to move towards a healthier balance,” the event’s organizers said in a Facebook post.
The Times first reported on the allegations against Tyndall in May. More than 410 people have contacted a university hotline to address concerns about the physician since then. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating at least 52 complaints of misconduct involving Tyndall and more than two dozen former patients have sued the doctor and university in recent weeks.
Despite the allegations, Tyndall was allowed to continue practicing at USC until 2016, when a report from a nurse led to his suspension.
An internal USC investigation determined Tyndall's behavior during pelvic exams was outside the scope of current medical practice and amounted to sexual harassment of students. In a secret deal last summer, top administrators allowed Tyndall to resign quietly with a financial payout.
The university did not inform Tyndall's patients or report him at the time to the Medical Board of California, the agency responsible for protecting the public from problem doctors.
Tyndall has denied wrongdoing in previous interviews with The Times. In a letter to the newspaper dated May 17, the physician said he had heard of only one patient complaint before March 2016: an allegation that he did not wear gloves during a pelvic exam. He wrote that the claim was debunked by administrators.
"Patients sometimes fabricate stories," Tyndall wrote.
The fallout from the Tyndall scandal, coupled with past revelations in The Times about rampant drug use by former USC Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito, led to the resignation of USC President C.L. Max Nikias last month.
In the Facebook post, the organizers of the march said the event will serve as a safe space where possible victims of Tyndall can seek legal representation and other resources. The group is also calling for the dismissal of “any parties complicit in Tyndall’s abuse and / or cover-up: from nurse chaperones who failed to protect patients, to medical professionals who did not act vigilantly on reports, to administrators who withheld information.”