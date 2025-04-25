Prep sports roundup: El Camino Real, Birmingham keep pace in West Valley League

The No. 1 seed for the City Section Open Division baseball playoffs isn’t expected to be decided until after El Camino Real faces Birmingham in a season-ending two-game series May 6 and 8. Both teams continue to win in West Valley League play.

Devin Gonor struck out 12 in 6 2/3 innings and Troy Shaw had three hits in El Camino Real’s 5-0 win over Taft on Friday. The Royals (10-1) have won 10 consecutive league games since a loss to Birmingham on March 12.

Birmingham improved to 11-0 with a 7-6 win over Chatsworth. Jordan Lindsay had two hits and two RBIs. Carlos Esparza got the save with two scoreless innings. Vicente Martinez had two hits and two RBIs for Chatsworth, which holds down third place in the West Valley.

Cleveland 3, Granada Hills 2: Kaeden Riepl threw a complete game while John Orozco-Ortega and Riley Shapiro each had three hits.

Hart 6, West Ranch 5: Facing a must-win situation to stay in the Foothill League title race, the Hawks came through. Lincoln Daly had two hits and three RBIs.

Calabasas 8, Agoura 7: Matthew Witkow had two hits for the Coyotes. He has yet to strike out in 12 Marmonte League games.

JSerra 6, Santa Margarita 1: Jax Janeski yielded two hits in 5 2/3 innings and Jordan Marian had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Lions.

Corona del Mar 5, Edison 1: Stevie Jones struck out five with no walks in the Sunset League win. JJ Haley had two RBIs.

Simi Valley 9, Foothill Tech 4: Quentin McGahan had three hits for the Pioneers.

South Hills 4, San Dimas 2: Elias Reyes threw six innings to pick up the win.

Sierra Canyon 4, Saugus 0: Sophomore Mac Kennedy struck out 10.

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Etiwanda 0: Jacob Peyton struck out eight in six innings and also had three hits for Rancho Cucamonga.

Cypress 13, El Dorado 2: Wyatt Rosales had a home run and Greg Prophet contributed three hits.

Quartz Hill 14, Antelope Valley 0: Preston White had a five-inning no-hitter.