Actor Verne Troyer, who played Mini-Me in Austin Powers movies, dies at 49

Actor Verne Troyer, who was best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies, has died at the age of 49.
"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," a statement posted Saturday on Troyer's Facebook page said. No cause of death was given.
Troyer, who starred in a number of commercials and films over the years, gained international fame with his role as Mini-Me, a 2-foot-8 inch version of Mike Myers' Dr. Evil, in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and "Austin Powers in Goldmember."
Troyer was hospitalized earlier this month after friends, concerned about his behavior, called authorities.
On the night of April 2, a friend called police and said that the person who lived at Troyer's North Hollywood address "was depressed and wanted the police to come check it out," said LAPD Sgt. Matthew Barrick, without confirming that it was Troyer.
Officers were dispatched, and about an hour later, they requested paramedics for "unspecified medical aid," a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said.
About 15 minutes later, an individual at the house was taken to the hospital, officials said. Questions on the person's condition were directed to the mental evaluation unit at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys.
A message posted to Troyer's Instagram account the next day said, "Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers. He's getting the best care possible and resting comfortably."
The statement posted on his Facebook page Saturday referenced the recent troubles.
"Verne was a fighter when it came to his own battles," the statement said. "Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family."