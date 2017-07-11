Nature lends a hand in fight against three massive California wildfires

Nature provided a helping hand Tuesday to firefighters tackling three wildfires that have destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to flee.

Aided by a deep marine layer and high humidity, fire crews in the Central Coast increased containment for two massive blazes — the Alamo and Whittier fires. Farther north, slightly cooler temperatures assisted firefighters as they made headway on the Wall fire near Oroville.

The fast-moving wildfires broke out over the weekend amid triple-digit temperatures and scorched thousands of acres.

In Butte County, nearly 1,700 firefighters surrounded the Wall fire overnight and reduced the growth of the blaze, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The fire is 45% contained.

The 5,800-acre fire, which started Friday afternoon just south of Lake Oroville, has destroyed 37 structures and damaged five others. Officials said the fire was “reduced significantly” but evacuation orders and warnings were still in place.

Meanwhile, fire crews to the south continued to surround wildfires in Santa Barbara County.

In the Los Padres National Forest, firefighters dug containment lines overnight along the southern slope of the Santa Ynez Mountains and worked to slow the 10,823-acre Whittier fire.

Crews were constructing a fire line on the northern side of the mountains and a northwest section of the blaze above Lake Cachuma, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“Firefighter and public safety remains the top priority,” the forest service said. “Firefighters will only engage the fire where the probability of success is high and the threat to life and safety remains low.”

An onshore breeze brought favorable conditions and “pushed smoke away from the coast and back over the fire, resulting in increased shading to the brush and lower fire activity,” the forest service said.

The blaze, which is 25% contained, has gutted eight homes and 12 outbuildings south of Lake Cachuma.

The fire started Saturday along Highway 154, and prompted more than 3,500 people to flee.

Forest Service officials say the area has not been burned since the 1955 Refugio fire. That fire lasted 10 days and covered 77,000 acres.

A portion of the 28,926-acre Alamo fire is also burning near Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County. It was 45% contained on Tuesday morning.

"Yesterday was cool and and last night was cool, so they were able to get a handle on everything," said Toni Davis, a spokeswoman for the Tulare County Fire Department.

After the fire broke out Thursday off Highway 166 near Twitchell Reservoir in San Luis Obispo County, hundreds of residents fled the remote area.

More than 2,000 firefighters worked through the night in steep and rugged terrain to build lines around the massive blaze, according to Cal Fire.

Flames continued to threaten 133 structures, according fire officials. One home had been destroyed.

