Firefighters worry as Santa Ana winds threaten to feed Woolsey blaze in Ventura and L.A. counties

"We have the best firefighters and first responders in the country working in some of the most difficult conditions imaginable. We’re putting everything we’ve got into the fight against these fires and this request ensures communities on the front lines get additional federal aid," Brown said in a statement. "To those who have lost friends and family members, homes and businesses, know that the entire state is with you. As Californians, we are strong and resilient, and together we will recover."