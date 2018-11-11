Firefighters worry as Santa Ana winds threaten to feed Woolsey blaze in Ventura and L.A. counties

A forecast that includes several days of gusting Santa Ana winds has fire officials worried about the possible spread of the 83,000-acre Woolsey fire straddling Ventura and Los Angeles counties, officials said Sunday.
The massive blaze, which has claimed two lives and forced more than 250,000 people to evacuate from Malibu to Thousand Oaks, was 10% contained as of Sunday morning.
But expected wind gusts of 40 mph or stronger over the next several days have officials concerned the fire could spread in a quick and unprecedented fashion, and urged residents who were sheltering in place to evacuate immediately.
“Maybe 10 or 20 years ago you stayed in your homes when there was a fire and you were able to protect them,” Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said. “We’re entering a new normal. Things are not the way they were 10 years ago.”
The fire had burned 83,275 acres as of Sunday morning, according to fire officials. A total of 177 buildings had been destroyed, and roughly 57,000 structures were threatened.
Several areas, including Malibu, Westlake Village and Calabasas, remained under evacuation order Sunday morning. Authorities also urged residents of Topanga Canyon who were insistent on sheltering in place to flee as soon as possible.
“This is the time to leave,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Chief John Benedict.
Evacuation orders in some parts of Ventura County, including Camarillo Springs and sections of Newbury Park, have been lifted, according to Sgt. Eric Buschow, a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesman. Homes were also being threatened early Sunday in the West Hills neighborhood at the western edge of the San Fernando Valley.
Two fatalities were reported Friday afternoon in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway in Malibu, according to L.A. County sheriff’s officials. The bodies of two individuals were “severely burned inside of a stopped vehicle located on a long residential driveway,” authorities said.
Overnight, firefighters were able to increase containment and battle back against hot spots flaring up in several areas, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby. But with strong wind gusts forecast through Tuesday, Osby said he is concerned that the fire could prove much more dangerous in the days ahead.
“There’s a lot of fuel that has not burned,” Osby said, repeating others’ warnings to evacuate. “Your home can be rebuilt. We can’t bring your life back.”
Wildfires across California have scorched nearly 200,000 acres and killed 25 people in total, according to fire officials. The Camp fire in Butte County has left at least 23 people dead and all but destroyed the entire city of Paradise.
With destructive fires burning in both the northern and southern parts of the state, Gov. Jerry Brown requested a presidential disaster declaration early Sunday morning.
"We have the best firefighters and first responders in the country working in some of the most difficult conditions imaginable. We’re putting everything we’ve got into the fight against these fires and this request ensures communities on the front lines get additional federal aid," Brown said in a statement. "To those who have lost friends and family members, homes and businesses, know that the entire state is with you. As Californians, we are strong and resilient, and together we will recover."