Employers must pay workers for brief time they spend opening and closing workplaces, California's top court says

The California Supreme Court decided unanimously Thursday that employers must pay workers for the minutes they spend on brief tasks before clocking in and after clocking out.
The ruling came in a response to a federal appeals court request to clarify California labor law.
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which made the request, is considering a proposed class-action lawsuit against Starbucks brought by a manager who spent several minutes each night closing the store and walking workers to their cars after clocking out.
“It is an excellent ruling for employees,” said Bryan Lazarski, a Century City lawyer who represents workers in employment disputes.
He said the impact may be large because many jobs require workers to spend a few minutes before or after their workday officially starts or ends on small tasks.
“There are a lot of places that have policies like Starbucks,” he said.
He stressed that not all time down to a split second would have to be paid, but if the tasks are regular and anticipated, the employer must cover it.
Justice Goodwin Liu, who wrote Thursday’s decision, said California’s relevant laws “do not allow employers to require employees to routinely work for minutes off-the-clock without compensation.”
