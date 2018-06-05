Man charged in Orange County crash that killed two road workers

A driver who prosecutors say struck and killed two workers on an Orange road has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
Hipolito Paez, 30, entered the plea Monday. He is also charged with driving without a valid license.
If convicted, he faces 30 years to life in prison.
Authorities say Paez had a blood-alcohol level of .12% — well above the legal limit — when his car hit two road construction workers in Orange on May 31.
The men had been setting up a warning sign in the bike lane on Santiago Canyon Road. They died at the scene.
Authorities say that at the time, Paez was wanted for failing to appear in court on a previous charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.