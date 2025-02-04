Suspected love triangle turns deadly as husband crashes into car carrying wife and another man, police say

Isaac Abert Perez allegedly confronted his wife about having an extramarital affair at Perris Hill Park, police said, where she and another man were parked just after midnight on a Sunday.

Just after midnight on a recent Sunday, Isaac Albert Perez allegedly confronted his wife about having an extramarital affair at a San Bernardino park, where she and another man were parked, according to San Bernardino police.

But the confrontation turned deadly moments later, when she and the other man drove away and Perez allegedly followed them, crashing into their car, sending it into a flood control channel, police said.

When police arrived, Perez’s wife and the man she was with were dead. Police would not confirm if the man in the car was romantically involved with the wife, but said Perez confronted both of them about the alleged affair.

Advertisement

Perez, 31, is now facing two counts of murder in the crash, according to court records.

Police were first called about the crash at 12:08 p.m. on Jan. 26, according to a press release. But according to police, investigators soon realized the crash may have been a criminal act.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the victims as Asia Guercy and Charles Dark.

California Orange County domestic dispute ends in deadly police chase Police arrested Huntington Beach resident Timothy Bradford Cole, 43, after his Dodge Ram smashed into a white BMW at the intersection of Ellis Avenue and Magnolia Street shortly after 10 p.m., according to Fountain Valley Police.

During their investigation, police discovered Perez confronted the two about the alleged extramarital affair at Perris Hill Park, said Sgt. Christopher Gray.

Advertisement

On Tuesday Jan. 28, Perez entered a plea of not guilty, court record show.

According to court records, Guercy filed for a restraining order against Perez in May 2021, citing domestic violence.

Guercy’s sister, Maliya Guercy, said her sister was in the process of leaving her husband when the confrontation occurred. In an email, Maliya Guercy said her sister had experienced verbal and physical abuse during the marriage.

“Her absence is a tremendous loss for our family and everyone who knew her,” Maliya Guercy said. “Despite her challenges, she always shone brightly.”

Advertisement

Maliya Guercy posted a GoFundMe page for Asia, where she described her as a mother of three children who had been married 11 years.

“Asia was a beautiful soul with a deep faith in God and regularly attended church in San Bernardino,” it read.

The page looked to raise funds for her funeral, and to help support her children.