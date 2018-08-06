Mendocino fire racing at unprecedented speed into the record books

The progression has been relentless. The Ranch and River fires, which may join at Clear Lake and are together known as the Mendocino Complex, are tearing through tens of thousands of acres a day, including overnight when fires normally calm down. The Mendocino Complex, which was 33% contained Sunday night, is raging in remote areas and therefore hasn’t been as destructive to property as some of the other dozen-plus wildfires burning across the state. But its sheer size and rate of spread is the latest signal of a remarkable fire year for California.