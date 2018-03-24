Apparent boyfriend of missing model kills himself after car chase

The apparent boyfriend of an aspiring model who went missing last month shot and killed himself at the end of a car chase Thursday night.
The man, who has not been identified by authorities, led police on a chase from Hesperia to Corona in a stolen Toyota Tacoma.
At the end of the pursuit, the man fatally shot himself with a handgun, according to police.
NBC4, citing anonymous law enforcement sources, reported that the dead man was the boyfriend of Adea Shabani, a 25-year-old Macedonian woman who went missing last month.
Shabani, who friends said had come to L.A. less than two years ago to pursue a career in modeling, was last seen near her home in Hollywood on Feb. 23.
During the pursuit, police believed the vehicle had been connected to a homicide in Los Angeles County, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman. Details of that homicide — when it occurred, the name of the victim — have not been released.
Shabani graduated from high school in Skopje in 2007 and from the American University in Paris in 2010, according to her Facebook profile. Her family has offered a $25,000 reward for information that might help find her.
