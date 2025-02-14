Advertisement
Authorities seeking ‘male companion’ seen leaving slain college student’s Santa Clarita condo

Officials are seeking a person of interest last seen fleeing from the Newhall condo of Menghan Zhuang.
(L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept.)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators are seeking a “person of interest” who was last seen leaving the second-floor bedroom window of the Santa Clarita condo where Menghan Zhuang, a 23-year-old CalArts student, was found slain the same day.

Sheriff’s officials released photos of the person of interest, described as a man of Asian descent in his 20s wearing a black shirt and black pants, who they said was seen leaving Zhuang’s residence at the Vistas condominium complex on the same day she was found dead on Feb. 4.

Zhuang, a Chinese national who was also known as Emily King, was found unresponsive by her roommate, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Her roommate called 911 and emergency responders discovered Zhuang suffering from multiple injuries to her upper body, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We hope people will have the courage to come forward and help investigators identify the individual responsible for this senseless and violent act and help bring justice and a sense of closure to the family,” Lt. Michael Modica said during a Thursday news conference.

The suspect was seen entering Zhuang’s condo the night before and then later leaving through a second-floor bedroom window on the afternoon she was found dead, sheriff’s officials said in a news release. Officials believe that the suspect was a “male companion” invited there by Zhuang.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity has been encouraged to contact the Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

