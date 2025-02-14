Authorities seeking ‘male companion’ seen leaving slain college student’s Santa Clarita condo

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators are seeking a “person of interest” who was last seen leaving the second-floor bedroom window of the Santa Clarita condo where Menghan Zhuang, a 23-year-old CalArts student, was found slain the same day.

Sheriff’s officials released photos of the person of interest, described as a man of Asian descent in his 20s wearing a black shirt and black pants, who they said was seen leaving Zhuang’s residence at the Vistas condominium complex on the same day she was found dead on Feb. 4.

Zhuang, a Chinese national who was also known as Emily King, was found unresponsive by her roommate, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Her roommate called 911 and emergency responders discovered Zhuang suffering from multiple injuries to her upper body, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We hope people will have the courage to come forward and help investigators identify the individual responsible for this senseless and violent act and help bring justice and a sense of closure to the family,” Lt. Michael Modica said during a Thursday news conference.

The suspect was seen entering Zhuang’s condo the night before and then later leaving through a second-floor bedroom window on the afternoon she was found dead, sheriff’s officials said in a news release. Officials believe that the suspect was a “male companion” invited there by Zhuang.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity has been encouraged to contact the Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

