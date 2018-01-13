Molestation charges against 98-year-old man are dropped because of his dementia

A judge has dismissed child molestation charges against a 98-year-old Southern California man with severe dementia because he may not have known what he was doing.

Kenneth Collins of Laguna Woods was arrested nearly two years ago and charged with committing lewd acts with two girls, ages 10 and 11. Prosecutors said he fondled them through their clothing, masturbated and took off his adult diapers to expose himself during their visit to his home.

A judge dismissed the charges on Thursday after concluding that Collins’ dementia raised questions about whether his conduct was intentional, the Orange County Register reported.

Prosecutors won’t refile charges.

Collins spent a week in jail and a month in a medical ward before an anonymous person posted his $1-million bail, his family said.