Advertisement
California

Ron Jeremy’s release to ‘private residence’ upheld by L.A. County judge

Ron Jeremy in court
Former adult film star Ron Jeremy is arraigned on sexual assault charges in a downtown L.A. courtroom in 2020.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By James QueallyStaff Writer 
Share

An L.A. County judge on Thursday reaffirmed a decision to release Ron Jeremy to a “private residence” because he is incompetent to stand trial for more than 30 counts of sexual assault, infuriating many of the women who have accused the former adult film star of rape in recent years.

Jeremy, 70, has been held in state hospitals and the medical wing of the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown L.A. since January, when he was formally declared incompetent to stand trial due to a diagnosis of “severe dementia.” He was placed in a conservatorship in March, court records show.

Last week, a judge in the Hollywood Mental Health courthouse granted a petition from Jeremy’s conservator to release him to a “private residence” due to his deteriorating health. Jeremy is “essentially bedridden,” according to an e-mail reviewed by The Times.

The conservator tried to have Jeremy housed in a “secured perimeter dementia ward,” but 10 private facilities declined to house him, according to an August court filing.

Advertisement
FILE - In this June 26, 2020, file photo, adult film performer Ron Jeremy appears for his arraignment on rape and sexual assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles. A grand jury has indicted adult film actor Ron Jeremy on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls across more than two decades, authorities said. Jeremy, 68, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, to all of the allegations, which include 12 counts of rape. (AP Photo/David McNew, Pool, File)

California

Ron Jeremy’s alleged victims share fury, acceptance after latest twist in court case

A judge decided to release Ron Jeremy to a ‘private residence’ because of deteriorating health; women the disgraced porn icon is accused of assaulting shared frustration and acceptance.

Nov. 28, 2023

Los Angeles County Deputy Dist. Atty. Paul Thompson objected to Jeremy’s release last week, drawing outrage from many of the victims in the case. Earlier this week, the district attorney’s office filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider where Jeremy would be housed, which led to Thursday’s hearing.

Six of Jeremy’s victims gave tearful testimony inside the Hollywood mental health courthouse on Thursday, begging Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Robert Harrison to reverse his decision.

“I have zero doubt that he is a danger to the public, dementia or not ... he may have been deemed incompetent to stand trial, that does not mean he’s not competent to reoffend,” said one woman, identified in court only as Jane Doe 16, who accused Jeremy of raping her at the Rainbow Room Bat & Grill on the Sunset Strip.

Harrison said Jeremy would be monitored at all times by a male caregiver at his new residence, and would be barred from leaving the premises. But the judge said he could not keep Jeremy in jail any longer as he is incapable of being restored to competency and has not been convicted of a crime.

Los Angeles, CA - August 31: A crusifix, photos, flowers, and candles have been placed near where three women riding in an Uber vehicle were killed in a high-speed traffic collision last weekend near the Pizza Hut located at 1001 W Century Blvd. in Los Angeles, CA. Today representatives of Streets are for Everyone, a nonprofit traffic-safety advocacy group, will place three white tires for a ``Ghost Tire Memorial" on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, near the location where the three were killed in Los Angeles, CA. The memorials, featuring a tire painted white, are placed in honor of victims of traffic violence. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

After secret recording emerged, a plea deal freed him. Now he’s accused of killing 3

Gregory Black, accused of killing three in a crash, had been released two years ago after a murder case was roiled by revelations a detective had bugged a lockup.

Sept. 29, 2023
Advertisement

It was not immediately clear when Jeremy would be released or where his residence would be located. Harrison ordered the office of the Public Guardian, which us under the umbrella of the L.A. County Department of Mental Health, to investigate whether or not Jeremy qualifies for what’s known as a “Murphy conservatorship.” If placed under one, Jeremy could be housed in a state hospital.

But the judge warned even with such a ruling, there may be a three-year wait list to gain access to a state hospital, during which time Jeremy would have to remain in the undisclosed private residence.

Jeremy was initially charged with four counts of sexual assault in June 2020, but the number of allegations against him in L.A. and around the country quickly ballooned. By August of 2021, the disgraced porn king had been indicted on 34 counts of rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual battery involving allegations made by 23 different women. Jeremy has denied all wrongdoing.

Times Staff Writer Matthew Ormseth contributed to this report.

California
James Queally

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California, where he currently covers Los Angeles County’s criminal courts, the district attorney’s office and juvenile justice issues for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement