Naked Trump statue from Hollywood Boulevard will be auctioned off

Naked Donald Trump could be yours.

Celebrity auction house Julien's Auctions said Wednesday that it will sell at auction one of the life-sized, naked Trump statues artist collective INDECLINE installed around the country earlier this month.

The statue is expected to fetch at least $10,000 at the Oct. 22 sale. A portion of the auction proceeds will benefit the National Immigration Forum.

A nude statue in Los Angeles depicts Donald Trump

The statue originally appeared on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. Similar Trump statues popped up in San Francisco, Seattle, Cleveland and New York.

The naked Trump will be on view at Julien's Auctions beginning Oct. 17. Other lots available at its "Street Art and Contemporary Art" sale include Shepard Fairey's "Hope" portrait of Barack Obama and a Banksy print.

