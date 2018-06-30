Cal Poly Pomona parking officer killed, suspect fatally shot on campus

A Cal Poly Pomona parking enforcement officer was killed Friday in a violent altercation that ended when police fatally shot the alleged attacker.
Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri announced the incident on Twitter. Police could not immediately be reached for comment.
No other officers were hurt, Olivieri said, adding that authorities were searching the campus as a precaution.
A law enforcement source with knowledge of the incident told The Times that the parking officer was fatally stabbed by the suspect. When police arrived, officers opened fire, killing him.
