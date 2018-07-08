More temperature records set as heat wave grips Southern California

The second day of a dangerous heat wave brought record-high temperatures across Southern California.
Saturday was slightly cooler than Friday, but many areas topped out well above the century mark. Among the communities setting records for the day: Downtown L.A. (104 degrees), Burbank (105), Van Nuys (110), Woodland Hills (113), Santa Ana (103), Riverside (113), Escondido (109) and Ramona (108).
The National Weather Service predicted another hot day Sunday, though slightly less oppressive than Saturday. High temperatures should hit the 80s in coastal areas and rise above 100 in inland valleys. Monday should see the temperature drop again, with highs in the 90s inland and in the 70s and 80s by the coast.
Unlike Friday, there were no communities that set all-time temperature records Saturday. Among the places that hit that milestone Friday were Van Nuys Airport (117 degrees), Burbank Airport (114), UCLA (111) and Santa Ana (114).
The heat brought a big surge in power use — and power outages that continued into Saturday.
Peak energy demand climbed to 6,256 megawatts Friday, knocking down the previous July record of 6,165 megawatts set in 2006 and making it the fifth-highest peak demand recorded in the city’s history. Saturday’s estimated load had lessened slightly to 5,500 megawatts, officials said.
Consumers were urged to reduce their electricity usage from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, the hours when high use is typical. (Air conditioners pull much of that power, but other appliances such as washing machines, dryers and dishwashers also contribute.)
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said it was working to restore power to those who lost it.
Power outages can be reported by calling 1-800-DIAL-DWP.