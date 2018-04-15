LAPD makes arrest in recording studio fire deaths

Los Angeles police have made an arrest in a fire that left two dead Saturday in a Studio City recording studio.
Police arrested Efrem Demery, 28, of Los Angeles on suspicion of murder, said Officer Mike Lopez of LAPD media relations.
No further details were immediately available. Lopez said a news conference was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The fire broke out before 7 a.m. Saturday in the studio at 3779 N. Cahuenga Blvd.
Two people were dead at the scene; two others were in grave condition and one person was in fair condition, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman said.
The one-story commercial building holds about a dozen recording studios, which are used around the clock, police said. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as they fled from the dark, soundproof studios.
The building houses "independent producers and independent studios," according to Shad Rabbani, who said he was in charge of leasing the building but did not own it.
"They have a lot of clients ... and it's 24/7, so I have no idea who is coming and who is going out," Rabbani said.
A 23-year-old rapper and producer known as Cruz said the building was called Time Zone studios. He said he was working in one of the studios and had left shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, but returned later after getting texts about the fire.
The Los Angeles coroner's office on Sunday morning identified one of the victims as Devaughn Carter, 28, of Los Angeles. The other victim was not identified.