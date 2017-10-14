Red flag fire warnings in effect through Sunday in Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties

Red flag warnings, indicating an extreme fire danger, have been issued this weekend for Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties due to high winds and low humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

The warnings are in effect until noon Sunday for Orange County and until 6 p.m. Sunday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, said meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Oxnard and San Diego.

Hot and dry winds coming from the north could gust as high as 30-45 mph, said meteorologist John Dumas in Oxnard. Wind advisories are in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday, he said. Winds will be strongest in canyons. They are expected to subside by Monday, though humidity could remain low through Tuesday.

"I know it’s not blowing now, but we are still expecting the winds to kick up later this afternoon and into this evening," he said. “If fires start, the conditions would be favorable for rapid spread of fire.”

The red flag warning is in effect throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties, except for the Antelope Valley. In Orange County, the warning is in effect for inland areas and the Santa Ana Mountains but not the coast.

andrea.castillo@latimes.com

@andreamcastillo