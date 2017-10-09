Santa Rosa under siege as huge fire carves path of destruction

Santa Rosa was under siege Monday from a wildfire that quickly burned 20,000 acres and had residents running for their lives.

The Tubbs fire broke out near the northern end of the city, forcing the evacuations of hundreds of homes as well as two hospitals. Witnesses said homes and businesses had burned but it was not clear how many.

Dramatic video shows the scene as workers wheeled patients in beds out of one hospital as flames approached.

Residents said the fire jumped U.S. 101 north of downtown Santa Rosa, burning a mobile home park and a hotel. Highway 101 and Highway 12 were closed.

Other witnesses described the drive through devastated landscapes.

“It was an inferno like you’ve never seen before,” Marian Williams, who caravanned with neighbors through flames before dawn near the town of Kenwood, told the Associated Press. “Trees were on fire like torches.”

A huge swath of Santa Rosa was under evacuation orders Monday, north of Steele Lane on both sides of the 101.

Here are the latest evacuation and shelter details from the city of Santa Rosa:

Evacuation orders have been issued for residents of the following Santa Rosa neighborhoods due to approaching fires:

Cross Creek Road

Sky Farm Drive

Saint Andrews Drive

All residences north of Fountaingrove Parkway

Montecito Heights

The Hopper Avenue Area west of Coffey Lane (Between Dennis Lane and Hopper Avenue to the north and south and Coffey Lane and Barnes Road to the east and west)

All residences east of Fulton Road, between Piner Road and Guerneville Road

Kaiser Permanente Hospital and Sutter Hospital are being evacuated

Shelters:

Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennet Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Finley Community Center at 2060 West College Ave., Santa Rosa (this shelter is at capacity)

Santa Rosa Veterans Building at 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa (this shelter is at capacity)

Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma (this shelter is at capacity)

Sebastopol Community Center at 390 Morris St., Sebastopol

Cloverdale Citrus Fair at 1 Citrus Fair Drive, Cloverdale

Sonoma Valley High School at 20000 Broadway, Sonoma

Analy High School Gym at 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol

Elsie Allen High School, 599 Bellevue Ave., Santa Rosa

Healdsburg Community Center at 1157 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg

Church of Christ at 370 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma

New Life Church at 1310 Clegg St., Petaluma

Cook Middle School at 2480 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa

Guerneville Veterans Hall at 16255 1st St., Guerneville

Monte Rio School at 20700 Foothill Drive, Monte Rio

Windsor High School at 8695 Windsor Road, Windsor

Casa Grande High School at 3333 Casa Grande Road, Petaluma