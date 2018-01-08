Trump order upends future for a generation of Salvadorans who now must leave U.S.

Moments before nurses whisked Jose Guevara into surgery Monday morning, he got word that his parents will be stripped of their immigration status and could be sent to a country they haven’t lived in for nearly two decades.

“It’s disappointing and it’s scary,” said Guevara, 23, of Los Angeles, who is battling leukemia. “My mom is the one who is taking care of me.”

The Guevara family is among the estimated 262,000 Salvadorans who have been living in the United States who will lose their “temporary protected status,” thanks to a Trump administration decision announced Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security will give Salvadorans covered by the protected-status program 18 months to return to the small Central American country or to find another way to remain in the U.S. legally. The lead time may also allow Congress to pass a law allowing them to stay.

The Bush administration extended the special protections for Salvadorans in 2001, after two devastating earthquakes in El Salvador. Administration officials say conditions in El Salvador have improved since then.

“Schools and hospitals damaged by the earthquakes have been reconstructed and repaired, homes have been rebuilt, and money has been provided for water and sanitation and to repair earthquake-damaged roads and other infrastructure. The substantial disruption of living conditions caused by the earthquake no longer exist,” Homeland Security officials said in a statement.

Even so, the State Department website warns U.S. citizens of the dangers of travel to El Salvador, noting that the country has “one of the highest homicide levels in the world and crimes such as extortion, assault and robbery are common.”

For years, El Salvador has been racked by brutal gang violence, including from the MS-13 gang that has gained a significant presence in the U.S.

But Kirstjen Nielsen, Homeland Security secretary, decided that under the law she could consider only the original conditions that led to the granting of temporary status — the damage from the earthquakes 17 years ago.

“Since then, anything else doesn’t really apply, including violence on the ground,” said an official who briefed reporters.

Advocates for the immigrants immediately protested, calling the decision needlessly cruel and a blow to the economies of both El Salvador and the U.S.

In the nearly two decades during which they have been able to live and work legally in the U.S., Salvadorans with protected status have built careers and opened businesses, and workers now play a significant role in industries like construction and housekeeping. The economy of El Salvador also is dependent on money sent back to families from abroad — $4.5 billion last year.

“The United States has yet again turned its back on its promise to provide refuge for those who face violence and persecution in their home countries,” said Oscar Chacón, executive director of Alianza Americas, a network of immigrant rights groups.

“Our government is complicit in breaking up families—nearly 275,000 U.S.-born children have a parent” who has temporary legal status, he said. Studies have estimated that Salvadorans with temporary status have nearly 200,000 children who are U.S. citizens.

Congress created the temporary status program in 1990 to give the executive branch the authority to allow migrants from countries hit by natural disasters, wars or other emergencies to remain in the U.S. and work legally for a limited period of time.

But Trump administration officials say that because previous administrations have frequently extended the temporary stays, the program has improperly been allowed to become an all-but-permanent refuge. They have been determined to roll it back.

Last year, the Department of Homeland Security announced an end to temporary protections for Nicaraguans and Haitians, and put off making a decision affecting 60,000 Hondurans.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), who helped write the temporary status law, said the administration relied on a “distorted and narrow interpretation” to cancel the program. He called the move “a shameful and cynical move to punish these innocent families just to score political points with the extreme right wing Republican base.”

Several bills have been introduced in Congress to allow people with temporary status to remain in the U.S., but no action is expected any time soon. Members of Congress may act in the next few weeks on another immigration-related issue — a permanent solution for the young immigrants who were shielded from deportation by the Obama-era DACA program — but officials in both parties consider further immigration action unlikely.

In Los Angeles, Guevara, the 23-year-old undergoing surgery Monday, said that his Salvadoran parents are his caregivers. He said his mother has been in the United States for 15 years, his father for nearly 20. He fears that the Trump administration’s decision will result in their deportation.

“We thought this might happen,” Guevara said.