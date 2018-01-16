Singer Seal faces investigation over woman's battery allegation

The singer Seal is the subject of a sexual battery investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after a former Malibu neighbor made accusations against him, authorities said.

The woman made the accusation this weekend when deputies responded to a disturbance call in Malibu involving the woman, authorities said. Deputies determined there was no disturbance. The woman made allegations against Seal that she said occurred in November 2016, authorities said.

No other details were released by the Sheriff’s Department, which urged anyone with information to call (213) 229-1700.