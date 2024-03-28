What to know about the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs lawsuits, raids

Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced multiple lawsuits in recent months alleging sexual assault and harassment.

Combs, who rose to fame as a rapper, producer and record label founder, is also the subject of a sweeping sex trafficking probe. His homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by the Department of Homeland Security on March 25.

Combs’ lawyer, Aaron Dyer, described the execution of the Homeland Security investigation as an “excessive show of force” in a statement to The Times.

Dyer called it an “unprecedented ambush” and a “witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

Four women filed lawsuits against Combs in November and December that accused him of of sexual and physical abuse. The suit brought by recording artist Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, Combs’ former longtime girlfriend, was settled one day after she accused him of rape and abuse.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who produced multiple songs on Diddy’s 2023 album, “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” filed a lawsuit in February alleging assault and misconduct in granular detail. The suit also names several prominent artists and music executives. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was added as a co-defendant in late March.

Follow our coverage here for developing details.