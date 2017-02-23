Water released from Shasta Dam's top gates for first time in nearly two decades

For the first time in almost two decades, water was released Thursday from the topmost gates of the dam impounding Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir, marking another milestone in what is shaping up to be the state's wettest year on record.

The release lasted only 15 minutes and was only a test to confirm that the gates were functioning properly in case they need to be used at a later time, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The gates operated as expected, the bureau’s spokesman Louis Moore said.

With the reservoir at 135% of its historical average for this time of year and nearly 93% of its capacity, dam engineers were releasing billions of gallons of water to make room for incoming flows from the surrounding foothills and Sierra Nevada, according to the bureau.

Water was flowing from the reservoir at 70,000 cubic feet per second into the Sacramento River, and communities downstream were prepare for a corresponding surge along its banks.

It's the first time the agency has used the gates at the top of the 602-foot-tall dam about 120 miles from the Oregon border in far Northern California since the state’s last huge rainy season in 1997-98.

A set of valves lower down on the dam were used for the first time in six years in January, which was a precursor to Wednesday's milestone.

To illustrate just how much rain has fallen on Northern California this year, Moore said, the reservoir held only 2.67 million-acre feet of water at this point last year.

As of midnight Wednesday, he said, the reservoir was holding 4.21 million-acre feet.

According to Moore, an acre foot of water is enough to supply the needs of a family of five for a year.

In February alone, the reservoir has added 669,000 acre feet of water, or a year’s supply for more than 3.3 million people, he said.

"It's ridiculous," Moore said.

Lake Shasta has risen 3 feet in just the last three days, he said.

"Think of the vast size of the reservoir," Moore said. "That's a tremendous amount of water."

After a 20-year gap since the gates were last used, Moore said, they might have to be used again later this year for snowmelt.

The snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is at levels never seen before, and when it melts in the spring and summer, it will likely send a massive flow of water into the lake.

In Tehama, about 50 miles downstream from the dam, Mayor Robert Mitchell didn't sound too concerned about the releases from the reservoir flooding homes along the Sacramento River in his city.

On Thursday morning, the river was full and moving fast, but well within its banks.

"In summertime it's a beautiful river with clean water. Right now it's kind of ugly, muddy and raging," the mayor said.

The influx of additional water from the reservoir hasn't been a concern because it has been controlled, Mitchell said. But the fact that the reservoir is so full and that the dam gates have to be used at all suggest bigger problems could be on the horizon.

It hasn't flooded here since the 1996-97 El Niño, according to Mitchell, a Tehama resident for the last 45 years.

"My biggest concern, and just about everyone agrees with it, is with all the snowpack in the Sierra. If we get a warm rain this spring we're going to be flooded. There's no getting around it,” Mitchell said. “It'll be ugly down here, but there's nothing you can do to stop it. Nature will play its role and whatever happens happens."

