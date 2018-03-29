Stephon Clark: Surrounded by love, trouble and tragedy, and now a rallying cry for justice after police shooting

On Monday night outside the Blue Lamp, a local nightclub where a benefit was being held, Stevante Clark led a group of people in chanting his dead brother's name, much as he has done elsewhere in Sacramento since the fatal shooting. He has shouted into the faces of riot-clad city police officers and jumped into press conferences. He interrupted a City Council hearing on community reaction to the police shooting to taunt the mayor, face-to-face, then apologized a day later.