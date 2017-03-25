Pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach today expected to draw big crowds and protesters

A large crowd — and some protesters — are expected to attend a Make America Great Again march on Saturday at Bolsa Chica State Beach to support veterans, police and first-responders.

The event is slated to run from noon to 3 p.m. and is one of about 40 affiliated events scheduled nationwide throughout the day.

Despite expected heavy foot traffic, all parts of the beach will remain open, senior park aide Mark Riddlebarger said. He said the organizers have a permit.

Though the march bears Donald Trump's campaign slogan, and organizers elsewhere are making their support for the president quite clear, Jennifer Sterling, a Laguna Beach resident and one of the organizers of the march, said the local gathering, though pro-Trump, will have a different focus. Participants will be wearing blue ribbons to support law enforcement and donations will be collected for veterans, she said.

"We want to wave our American flag and be patriotic," Sterling said.

The march was originally going to be held near the Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, but a post on the event's Facebook page said organizers were "uninvited to march" near the fairgrounds because of public safety concerns. Sterling said organizers are expecting a contingent of counterprotesters but will do their best to avoid confrontation. She said the march will be family-friendly.

California State Parks Capt. Kevin Pearsall said his department will have about three dozen officers monitoring the march, and will collaborate with Huntington Beach police in case it spills from the beach to the surrounding area.