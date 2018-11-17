California fires: Trump to tour devastation and mend political fences after Twitter criticism

With the death toll from California’s wildfire at more than 70 and 1,000 still unaccounted for, President Trump on Saturday will tour the devastation and meet with state leaders.
The visit will be both a presidential and political moment for Trump, who regularly criticizes the deep blue state and is highly unpopular here. Trump was roundly criticized last week for erroneously blaming the fires on poor forest management and threatening to cut off funding to California.
But in recent days, the president has offered more conciliatory comments about the wildfires, saying Tuesday “we mourn for the lives lost and we pray for the victims of the California wildfires.” Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday pledged to work with Trump to help California and will meet with the president along with Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, who, like Brown, has argued that climate change has worsened the fire toll in California.
“Now is the time to pull together for the people of California,” Brown said Twitter Friday.
Trump responded on Twitter: “Thank you @JerryBrownGov. Look forward to joining you and @GavinNewsom tomorrow in California. We are with you!”
In an interview on Fox News, Trump said climate change might have contributed to the fires but maintained that forest management policies must change.
“Maybe it contributes a little bit,”he said of climate change. “The big problem we have is management….You need forest management, it has to be, I’m not saying that in a negative way.... I’m just saying the facts, and I’ve really learned a lot.”
Trump told Fox he saw firefighters removing dry brush from the fire scenes. “This should have been all raked out,” he said.
In Butte County, eight more bodies were found Friday, and the number of people unaccounted for jumped from 631 to 1,011 as authorities continued to comb through 911 calls, emails and other reports of missing people.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said, however, that the list of the missing is dynamic and may include people who were counted twice, whose names were misspelled or who may not know they were reported missing.
The Camp fire, already the state’s worst fire on record, has burned 146,000 acres and destroyed 12,263 structures. Officials said it could take weeks to complete the search for victims and identify them. Thousands of residents are without homes and living in shelters and tent cities.
The Woolsey fire in Southern California burned more than 500 structures and killed three people.
This will be just Trump’s second visit to the nation’s most populous state since his election. His first California visit, which he made in March to inspect border wall prototypes in the San Diego area and to attend a fundraiser in the Beverly Park home of Edward Glazer, the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers professional football team, came later in his term than for any White House occupant since Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Trump has had a particularly combative relationship with California, over environmental, immigration and other policies. The state’s Democratic leaders, including Gov. Jerry Brown, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank and Rep. Maxine Waters of Los Angeles, have been frequent Trump targets and, to varying extents, the faces of the resistance to him.
Last weekend he wrote, “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”
Experts called the tweet uninformed. Many politicians and residents called it insensitive.
“This is not a time for partisanship,” Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom responded. “This is a time for coordinating relief and response and lifting those in need up.”
The president of California Professional Firefighters, Brian Rice, called the tweet “ill-informed, ill-timed and demeaning to those who are suffering as well as the men and women on the front lines.”
"At this moment, thousands of our brother and sister firefighters are putting their lives on the line to protect the lives and property of thousands,” Rice added. “Some of them are doing so even as their own homes lay in ruins. In my view, this shameful attack on California is an attack on all our courageous men and women on the front lines.”
Times staff writers Nicole Santa Cruz in Paradise and Noah Bierman in Washington contributed to this report.