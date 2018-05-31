Former USC medical school dean used hard drugs while employed at university, attorney says

The medical board alleged that Puliafito “would return to his medical office to see patients within hours of using methamphetamine” and supplied drugs to Warren and her then-minor brother Charles Warren, among others. Puliafito provided Charles Warren with methamphetamine and pipes for smoking the drug when he was only 17, the filing said. Osinoff said Wednesday the doctor never illegally supplied drugs, was never high while seeing patients and has never been the subject of a patient complaint. He stopped using methamphetamine last July, he said.