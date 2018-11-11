Track key details of the California wildfires

Three fires are raging throughout California, forcing evacuations and leaving a destructive path.
The Woolsey fire has burned homes in Malibu, Westlake Village and Thousand Oaks while threatening parts of Simi Valley and West Hills. Two deaths have been reported, and at least 250,000 residents have been evacuated.
The Hill fire has pushed through canyons to the edge of Camarillo Springs and Cal State Channel Islands, burning more than 4,000 acres.
The Camp fire in Northern California’s Butte County has left nine dead and destroyed nearly 6,500 structures. It's the state's most destructive fire.
Here are the latest maps and key statistics on acreage, containment, damage and evacuations. For live coverage from reporters on the ground, visit our liveblog.
Woolsey fire
Los Angeles and Ventura counties
Size: 70,000 acres
Containment: 5%
Damage: At least two people have died. Numerous structures have been destroyed and 3,500 are threatened.
Evacuations: See the latest evacuations, road and school closures, animal shelters and victim services information here.
Information current as of 5 p.m. Saturday
Hill fire
Ventura County
Size: 4,531 acres
Containment: 25%
Damage: At least 400 structures are threatened.
Evacuations: Most mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted. For the latest, see CalFire.gov.
Information current as of 11:27 a.m. Saturday
Camp fire
Butte County
Size: 100,000 acres
Containment: 20%
Evacuations: Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon and Butte Valley. See the latest evacuation orders at CalFire.gov.
Damage: Nine people have died. At least 6,453 homes and 260 commercial structures have been destroyed, and an additional 15,000 structures are threatened.
Information current as of 9:39 a.m. Saturday