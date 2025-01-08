Southern California wildfires by the numbers: Location, size, containment and more

Steve Salinas shields his face from intense heat as he hoses down a neighbor’s rooftop on Sinaloa Avenue in Altadena.

Multiple wildfires have broken out in Southern California during a historic red flag wind event this week.

While the cause of each blaze has yet to be determined, all have exploded in or near foothill communities where gusty winds and dry air and vegetation fueled fast-spreading flames.

Here is a breakdown of where each fire is located, when it started and its current status.

Palisades fire

Started: Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. southeast of Palisades Drive



Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. southeast of Palisades Drive Size: 11,802 acres



11,802 acres Containment: 0%



0% Injuries: Unspecified number of “significant” injuries to residents.



Unspecified number of “significant” injuries to residents. Summary: The Palisades fire spread quickly amid high winds and dry brush and ran south and west into neighborhoods filled with multimillion-dollar homes. An unknown number of homes have been burned and crews are assessing the damage while firefighters continue to battle flames in nearby hillsides.



The Palisades fire spread quickly amid high winds and dry brush and ran south and west into neighborhoods filled with multimillion-dollar homes. An unknown number of homes have been burned and crews are assessing the damage while firefighters continue to battle flames in nearby hillsides. Evacuations: Many parts of Pacific Palisades are under evacuation orders or warnings. Shelters have been set up at the following places:

El Camino Real Charter High School, 5440 Valley Circle Blvd. in Woodland Hills Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St. in Pasadena Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles

Animal evacuations: Large animals can be taken to the following places:

Los Angeles Equestrian Center, 480 W. Riverside Dr. in Burbank Pierce College Equestrian Center, 7100 El Rancho Dr. in Woodland Hills Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Rd. in Agoura Hills



Large animals can be taken to the following places:

A structure burns Tuesday at Rosenthal Wine Tasting on Pacific Coast Highway, in Malibu. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Eaton fire

Started: Tuesday at 6:18 p.m. near Altadena and Midwick drives i n Altadena near Eaton Canyon



Tuesday at 6:18 p.m. near n Altadena near Eaton Canyon Size: 10,600 acres



10,600 acres Containment: 0%



0% Injuries: 2 fatalities, unspecified number of injuries



2 fatalities, unspecified number of injuries Summary: The Eaton fire spread rapidly amid high winds and dry brush and quickly threatened homes in the foothills. Residents, who had lost power, were told to flee in the dark as firefighters raced to the scene.



The Eaton fire spread rapidly amid high winds and dry brush and quickly threatened homes in the foothills. Residents, who had lost power, were told to flee in the dark as firefighters raced to the scene. Evacuation centers: Shelters have been set up at the following places:

Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles El Camino Real Charter High School, 5440 Valley Circle Blvd. in Woodland Hills Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green Street in Pasadena

Animal evacuation centers: Those with large animals can take them to the following places:

Los Angeles Equestrian Center, 480 W. Riverside Dr. in Burbank Pierce College Equestrian Center, 7100 El Rancho Dr. in Woodland Hills Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Rd. in Agoura Hills

Those with large animals can take them to the following places:

Hurst fire

Started: Tuesday at 10:29 p.m. near Diamond Road in Sylmar



Tuesday at 10:29 p.m. near Size: 700 acres



700 acres Containment: 0%



0% Injuries: None reported



None reported Summary: The Hurst fire broke out near the area where Interstate 5 meets the 14 and 210 freeways in Sylmar. The blaze was fanned by strong winds and low humidity overnight. It is not clear whether the fire, which has forced evacuations, has damaged any homes.



The Hurst fire broke out near the area where Interstate 5 meets the 14 and 210 freeways in Sylmar. The blaze was fanned by strong winds and low humidity overnight. It is not clear whether the fire, which has forced evacuations, has damaged any homes. Evacuation centers: Some areas of Sylmar remain under evacuation orders.

Ritchie Valens Recreation Center, 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd. in Pacoima Los Angeles Equestrian Center, 480 W. Riverside Drive in Burbank

Some areas of Sylmar remain under evacuation orders.