After 24 years, arrests made in horrific L.A. fire that killed 10, including 7 children

Los Angeles police said Saturday that multiple people have been arrested in connection with a devastating 1993 fire that killed 10 people, including seven children and two pregnant women, in a Westlake district apartment building.

The fire, in an old apartment building packed with immigrants from Latin America, stunned the city, exposed flaws in fire inspection procedures and prompted reforms. Police have long believed the fire was arson, started by gang members possibly angry at not being allowed to deal drugs there.

Officer Aareon Jefferson, an LAPD spokesman, said Saturday he did not have the names of the suspects who were arrested. The department will release more information at a news conference on Monday.

Prosecutors had previously accused two gang members of starting the fire but eventually dropped the charges.

About 75 men, women and children — most of them poor Latino immigrants — fled in terror from the three-story building when the blaze erupted on May 3, 1993. Some leaped from windows. Others clambered down metal fire escape ladders. Still others lowered themselves down sheets tied to wrought-iron balcony railings.

By the time firefighters arrived, neighbors had formed a human chain clinging to the side of the building, passing small children hand to hand to those below. Despite their efforts, many residents fell victim to the smoke, which filled hallways and rooms, reducing visibility to near-zero.

The fire exposed the substandard conditions of many buildings crammed with immigrant families in the Westlake-Pico Union area. A Los Angeles Times investigation revealed that the Fire Department inspected the area infrequently and haphazardly. Fire officials failed to follow procedures in ordering the building owner to address violations that officials said contributed to the 10 deaths.

Many of the buildings had serious fire safety violations, such as missing fire extinguishers and padlocked emergency exits, the Times investigation found. The building in the 300 block of South Burlington Avenue that was the site of the fatal fire had earlier been the target of a suspected arson, and inspections had detected a series of safety violations there — but they were not corrected.

In 1998, prosecutors filed multiple murder charges against two members of the notorious 18th Street gang. They alleged that Rogelio Andrade and Allan Lobos started the fire to intimidate an apartment manager who had tried to drive drug dealers off her property.

But two years later, the charges against the men were dropped, with prosecutors saying there was a lack of evidence.

"It wasn't clear these were the right guys," Deputy Dist. Atty. Joseph Esposito, who was prosecuting the case, said at the time, "No one is thrilled with the idea [of dropping the charges], but we don't want to prosecute innocent people."

The 69-unit apartment building was one of many in the poor Westlake community beset by gang activity at the time. Just hours before the blaze erupted, the apartments' manager ordered two men out of the building, suspecting that they were dealing drugs. Police said at the time that dealers in the neighborhood were selling thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs a day, much of it coming from the Burlington building.

The scene of the 1993 Westlake district apartment fire that left 10 dead. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

