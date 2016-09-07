Yosemite announces biggest expansion in 70 years, adding new meadows and forest land

In the biggest expansion in 70 years, Yosemite National Park officials announced Wednesday the addition of 400 acres to the park.

The addition features wetlands and a grassy meadow surrounded by tall pine trees on rolling hills that are home to endangered wildlife.

Ackerson Meadow is located along Yosemite’s western boundary. The area was purchased from private owners by the Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit conservation group, for $2.3 million and donated to the park.

Yosemite will preserve the land — historically used for logging and cattle grazing — as habitat for wildlife such as the great gray owl, the largest owl in North American and listed as endangered by California wildlife officials.

The announcement comes several weeks after President Obama visited Yosemite, where he touted the natural beauty while also warning about the need to protect the park from the ravages of global warming.

He pointed to the drying of Yosemite’s grasslands and the shrinking of its largest glacier, which once stretched a mile wide. He cited shifts in the historic bird ranges and said alpine mammals such as pikas had been forced farther up slopes to escape rising temperatures.

“Fires are raging across the West right now … all while it’s still really early in the season,” he said during his June visit.

The Yosemite expansion comes after three Southern California sites were designated national monuments this year: Sand to Snow, Mojave Trails and Castle Mountains. Those areas, in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, have helped connect hundreds of miles of the region’s protected wildlands.

Robin and Nancy Wainwright, who owned the Yosemite land since 2006, sold it to the trust. Robin Wainwright said they lost a “few hundred thousand dollars” passing up a lucrative offer from a developer to build a resort.

He said he often saw bears strolling through the meadow and owls soaring over fields of vibrant wildflowers blooming in the springtime. He didn’t want that experience available only to those who could afford a resort.

“To have that accessible by everyone, to me, is just a great thing,” Wainwright said. “It was worth losing a little bit of money for that.”

The park’s boundary has seen some minor changes over the years, but this expansion to the park of nearly 750,000 acres is the largest since 1949, he said.

More than 4.5 million people are expected to visit Yosemite this year, which spokesman Scott Gediman said would set a record for the park, which celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2015.

Visitors pass Ackerson Meadow on their way to Hetch Hetchy reservoir, which provides drinking water to San Francisco.

The land was bought with $1.53 million from the Trust for Public Land and $520,000 from the Yosemite Conservancy, which supports a variety of projects in the park. Anonymous donors contributed the rest, Gediman said.

“We are delighted and proud to make this gift to Yosemite and the people of America,” said Will Rogers, president of the Trust for Public Land.

The land completes the park’s original plans from 1890, which included Ackerson Meadow, said Yosemite Conservancy’s President Frank Dean.

“It’s a stunning open meadow surrounded by forest habitat, which supports a wide variety of flora and fauna,” said Park Superintendent Don Neubacher.

Times staff writer Shelby Grad contributed to this report.

