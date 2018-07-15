Fire near Yosemite explodes as officials mourn firefighter killed on front lines

A forest fire burning near Yosemite National Park exploded overnight to 4,000 acres, forcing the closure of Highway 140 into the park and prompting evacuations of nearby communities, officials said.
The fire was only 2% contained early Sunday, a day after a firefighter was killed battling the blaze.
The fire is burning in a wilderness area southwest of the park and has prompted evacuations in Briceburg, Cedar Lodge and Mariposa Pines north of Bear Clover. An evacuation advisory was in effect Sunday for the Jerseydale area.
The fire is burning in rugged, steep terrain where drought-stricken trees are providing plenty of fuel, said Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean, whose agency is assisting the U.S. Forest Service in battling the blazec.
“We have not recouped at all” from the state’s lingering drought, McLean said, noting that recent rains were “not even speed bumps” when it comes to halting the fire danger. He said the area’s canyons also made for erratic wind conditions.
“It’s the worst of the worst,” McLean said of conditions.
Braden Varney, a heavy equipment operator with Cal Fire, died at the scene as crews battled the fire early Saturday, he said.
Varney, 36, of Mariposa had served in the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit for a decade. He left behind a wife and two young children, according to the agency.
“He was a community member. That’s where he lived, protecting the area where he grew up,” McLean said.
McLean said Varney’s death is still under investigation. Varney’s job involved operating bulldozers, and he was working on the line with teams trying to contain the fire when he was killed, McLean said. The area where firefighters were working is generally inaccessible, with rough and steep terrain.
Last year, firefighter Cory Iverson died of burns and smoke inhalation while battling the Thomas fire in Ventura County.
McLean said he couldn’t recall firefighter deaths coming so close together in California in many years. He said that this year, tens of thousands more acres have burned in the state than last year.
“We’re talking very extreme fire behavior,” he said. “Everybody just needs to be so careful.”
12:10 a.m.: This article was updated with new information from Cal Fire.
This article was originally posted at 10:45 a.m.