Horses, dogs and people seek refuge in Zuma Beach as fire burns into Malibu

Brittny Mejia
By
Nov 09, 2018 | 3:05 PM
Zuma Beach becomes a refuge for animals as fire moves in (Brittny Mejia / Los Angeles Times)

Smoke-choked Zuma Beach has become a refuge for humans, dogs and horses fleeing the Woolsey fire burning into Malibu.

Pet owners walked their dogs on Zuma Beach, the winds whipping up the sand around them and fire engine sirens blaring nearby.

Others had set up chairs near their cars, settling in for hours, waiting to be able to get home. The water was hardly visible because of the smoke that had settled on it.

“I’ve been through many emergencies and many fires, but this is definitely one that there’s no playbook for,” said Talley Hutcherson.
Horse, dogs and human seek refuge in Zuma Beach as fire burns into Malibu (Brittny Mejia / Los Angeles Times)

“I don’t know if the fire makes it to the PCH what happens — where we go from there. Closer to the ocean? Just set the horses free? I don’t know what’s going to happen tonight,” she said.

The Woolsey fire has burned numerous homes as it marched into Malibu. The entire city was under evacuation orders.

