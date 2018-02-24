As outrage continues over Florida school shooting, NRA loses sponsors and corporate support

The corporate reaction against the NRA has differed from that of past shootings, including the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Conn., that claimed 26 lives and the killing of 58 people in Las Vegas last fall, said Bob Spitzer, a political scientist at the State University of New York in Cortland and a scholar on gun politics. Spitzer said the actions were likely in response to the student mobilization that followed the Florida shooting, but he said it was too soon to tell how significantly the changes will sway the country's wider gun debate.