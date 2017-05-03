George H. Niederauer, San Francisco archbishop who pushed for same-sex marriage ban, dies at 80

A San Francisco archbishop who helped lead a divisive yet successful 2008 California ballot measure to ban gay marriage has died.

George H. Niederauer died Tuesday of lung cancer at a San Rafael care facility, the Archdiocese of San Francisco announced. He was 80.

The Roman Catholic Church’s eighth archbishop of San Francisco was both praised and lambasted for his backing of Proposition 8. He persuaded leaders of the Mormon church to donate $20 million to its passage.

A federal court overturned the marriage ban in 2010. The ruling was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013.

Niederauer was born June 14, 1936, in Los Angeles. He was appointed Archbishop of San Francisco in 2005 after serving 11 years as the bishop of Salt Lake City.