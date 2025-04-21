‘He embraced all people’: California mourns a pope who shared their values, brought excitement to church

The death of Pope Francis reverberated around California on Monday, with his message of tolerance and advocacy for immigrants and the less fortunate resonating even more strongly in death.

Francis, the first pontiff from Latin America, was a particularly loved figure in the Los Angeles region, where his statements in support of the environment, tolerance for LGBTQ Catholics and advancement of women in the church brought cheers.

Cynthia Cook and her mother, Julieta Camacha, offered their silent prayers at Queen of Angels Catholic Church on Monday morning as the cathedral bells rang overhead.

“I was just in shock, because I thought he was recovering,” said Cook, who watched news reports of the pope’s public appearance on Easter Sunday just hours before he died.

The two women were visiting Los Angeles and on their way back to Santa Maria when they decided to pay their respects at the downtown L.A. chapel.

Cook said unity is important during this difficult time, and Francis embodied a love for everyone.

“As the head of the Catholic Church he put it out that immigrants are God’s children,” Cook said.

Abby Guerra visited the downtown L.A. cathedral for confession Monday.

“He was a great symbol of mercy,” she said. “I think Pope Francis encouraged all of us to be merciful, to practice that divine mercy.”

Father Peter Salcedo said outside the cathedral that Easter is one of the most important celebrations, because it reminds people of Jesus conquering death itself.

Pope Francis sympathized with from so many immigrants from specifically Latin American countries and the reality that they encounter, Salcedo said.

“I think he had a special place in his heart for for those sort of people, not just the people who encounter those struggles, but for anybody that lived in the peripheries,” Salcedon said. “He spoke very much of what Jesus spoke about, which is what you do to the least of those you do to Jesus.”

Isabel Torres was cleaning the chapel at Queen of Angels in Riverside after the end of a packed morning Mass. On Monday, she prayed to God and asked for his guidance before describing the feelings that overcame her after finding out about Francis’ death.

“I was very sad,” Torres said in Spanish. “But at the same time, I thanked God for the time he gave us with him.”

Torres saw Francis as a reflection of God and an example for the way the Catholic community should live their life, primarily through humility.

“We always tried to live by the teachings he gave us,” Torres said. “Even as sinners, with our biggest mistakes, we always tried to be humbled.” The native Mexican emphasized Francis’ importance to the conversation surrounding immigration, and she said she hopes the president learns from the pope’s legacy.

“With the help of God almighty, I hope the death of the pope touches the hearts of these presidents,” Torres said. “And that they see us all the same and that they understand we have the right to this world, no matter the race or color.”

After holding Mass at Queen of Angels chapel Monday morning, the Rev. Benediktus Obon said he hoped the new pontiff continues the legacy left behind by Francis.

“He was a man of peace,” Obon said. “He loved humanity. He embraced all people, and didn’t care who you were. We are all creatures of God.”

Obon credited Francis with helping to change the negative narrative surrounding the Catholic Church before he took over as pope. “His presence in the church brought lots of good things,” Obon said. “He also brought lots of people back to church. For the community, this is a big loss.”

It is important for Obon that the next pope carries on the criticism of the current U.S. administration’s treatment of immigrants that Francis voiced until the last day of his life, when he met with Vice President JD Vance.

“See them as human beings first, see them as part of yourself in other people,” he said.

