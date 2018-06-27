Joe Jackson, patriarch of musical family of pop stars, dies at 89

But those early successes mattered. Joe sent a recording to Motown Records in 1966 and was refused. He kept trying. He steered a strategic course through local talent shows. They went from Gary’s annual show to amateur night at Chicago’s Regal Theater, then to Harlem’s famed Apollo. A New York promoter came next. At last, Joe Jackson was able to work his road connections to get the coveted Motown audition in Detroit.