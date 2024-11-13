Advertisement
Music

Quincy Jones’ cause of death revealed to be pancreatic cancer, report says

Quincy Jones wearing a blue fedora and smiling
Quincy Jones, pictured in 2010, reportedly died from pancreatic cancer.
(Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times )
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Music legend Quincy Jones died earlier this month reportedly from pancreatic cancer.

The 28-time Grammy Award winner’s cause of death was listed as the aggressive form of cancer, according to a death certificate issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and obtained by TMZ. No other factors contributed to his death, the outlet said

The 91-year-old, whose generation-spanning work shaped Michael Jackson’s solo career and included collaborations with Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Diana Ross and the Weeknd, died Nov. 3 at his Bel-Air home. He was surrounded by his children, siblings and close family, his publicist, Arnold Robinson, said at the time. No cause of death was disclosed then.

Robinson did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for confirmation.

The Oscar-nominated composer and renowned music producer was laid to rest Sunday during a private funeral in Los Angeles, his family said. A larger, public memorial is being planned, but no date has been announced.

In a tribute to her father, “Parks and Recreation” alum Rashida Jones, one of his seven children, said that Jones’ legacy is making “everyone he ever met feel loved and seen.”

“I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever,” she wrote on Instagram.

Pancreatic cancer, known as the “silent killer,” is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths and accounted for 8% of cancer deaths this year, according to statistics from the National Institutes of Health.

The aggressive cancer has been cited as the cause of death for several other luminaries, including “Ghost” and “Dirty Dancing” star Patrick Swayze, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin, astronaut Sally Ride, former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, talk-show host Jerry Springer and The Times’ restaurant critic Jonathan Gold.

Nardine Saad

