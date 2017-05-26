Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security advisor, dies

Zbigniew Brzezinski, the national security advisor to President Jimmy Carter, has died. He was 89.

His death was announced on social media Friday night by his daughter, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. She called him "the most inspiring, loving and devoted father any girl could ever have."

Brzezinski helped topple economic barriers between the Soviet Union, China and the West. He helped Carter bridge wide gaps between the rigid Egyptian and Israeli leaders Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin, leading to the Camp David accords.

But the Carter years were also defined by the Iranian hostage crisis, which came to symbolize the administration's failures and frustrations.

In recent years, Brzezinski took part in proceedings designed to bring the former Soviet republics into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

ALSO

Roger Ailes, polarizing and controversial Fox News founder who changed cable news, dies at 77

Roger Moore dies at 89; debonair British actor played James Bond in 7 movies

Dina Merrill, heiress and actress, dies at 93