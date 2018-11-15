Messy breakup gets messier: In Britain, draft agreement for 'Brexit' draws howls of protest. What does the deal say?

Anti-immigrant sentiment was a big driver of the divisive referendum vote, but it’s proving nearly impossible for negotiators to scrap free movement within the bloc without also disrupting the lives of those who have built lives and careers outside their home countries. Under the draft plan, both British nationals and citizens of EU countries would be allowed to stay where they currently live. But it leaves families and individuals in limbo as to whether they will be able to work in the long term. That’s already forced many to make hard choices about whether to uproot rather than wait for a potential bad outcome.